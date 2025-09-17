Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm through the week

MISSOULA — Valleys will see some fog to start your Wednesday. Once this clears expect sunny skies with highs running 5-10 degrees above normal today topping out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

This exact same weather setup continues each day through Saturday with valley fog in the mornings followed by sunny and warm afternoons.

Models are showing the ridge breaking down Sunday as a weak weather system moves through.

This system will briefly drop temperatures back to seasonal normal (upper 60s to low 70s) before another round of 70 and 80 degree weather sets up for Monday and Tuesday of next week.