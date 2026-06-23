Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm through Wednesday

MISSOULA — High pressure leads to sunshine along with warm weather Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs top out in the 70s to low 80s today then low to upper 80s Wednesday.

Thunderstorms return to the forecast Thursday with highs remaining in the 70s and 80s.

Starting Friday and continuing into the weekend, much cooler and wet weather will set up.

Highs drop into the upper 60s Friday, low 60s Saturday then 50s Sunday. Expect off and on rain showers to continue through the weekend.

Snow will also be possible in the mountains this weekend. Those with plans to head into the back country should prepare for cold and wet conditions.