Weather Forecast: Sunny and warm today, Rain and snow tomorrow

MISSOULA — High pressure continues Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Breezy winds will develop this afternoon as the ridge of high pressure begins to break down.

Changes start Wednesday as a cold front tracks from north to south.

Mountain snow along with valley rain/snow starts in Northwest Montana Wednesday morning before moving south into west-central and Southwest Montana Wednesday night.

By Thursday, snow amounts of 4"-to-8" will be possible over Marias Pass, 3"-to-6" over Rogers and MacDonald Passes, 2"-to-5" over Homestake and Lost Traill Passes and 1"-to-2" for Lolo and Lookout Passes.

Most valleys will see very little to no snow accumulations however, areas around Seeley Lake, Swan Lake, the Glacier Region, Philipsburg and Butte could pick up an inch or two.

