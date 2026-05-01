Weather Forecast: Sunny skies and mild through the weekend

MISSOULA — Sunshine and warm weather for your Friday. Expect highs in the 60s and low 70s with abundant sunshine overhead.

A few weak disturbances over the weekend will bring a few more clouds along with some isolates showers to the mountains along the divide and Glacier National Park. Other than this expect highs to remain in the 60s and 70s through the weekend.

Warm weather continues into next week with highs running around 10-15 degrees above normal through the week.

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