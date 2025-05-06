Weather Forecast: Sunny skies and warm weather ahead

MISSOULA — High pressure builds for the rest of the week, leading to a gradual warming trend into the weekend.

Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 60s today, then mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

We'll be slightly cooler and breezy on Thursday as a weak cold front rolls through Wednesday night.

This will be an overall dry front; however, a few scattered showers may pop up as the front moves through early Thursday morning.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on Thursday with winds around 20-25 mph.

We'll quickly warm back into the upper 70s to low 80s Friday, then low to mid 80s Saturday.

Looking at the extended forecast, models show the ridge beginning to break down by Sunday as our next cold front approaches.

Afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday. Highs will then be back in the 50s and 60s, along with rain showers by Monday of next week.