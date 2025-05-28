Weather Forecast: Sunny today, thunderstorms Thursday

MISSOULA — Sunny and very warm weather around western Montana for your Wednesday. Highs today will be around 15-20 degrees above normal ranging in the low to upper 80s.

Even hotter weather is expected Thursday as temperatures are expected to again be in the mid to upper 80s with even a few low 90s in some spots.

By Thursday afternoon and evening, an approaching system will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms to western Montana.

Some of the stronger storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail.

Another beautiful day is expected Friday with 70s and 80s before the hottest day of the week sets up Saturday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid-90s by Saturday afternoon.

A change back to cooler and wet weather looks to return by the start of next week.

Highs will be in the 70s Sunday then upper 50s to low 60s Monday and Tuesday.