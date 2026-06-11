Weather Forecast: Sunshine and 70s Thursday

MISSOULA — After a cool and showery past few days, high pressure returns today with sunshine and mild temperatures. Expect highs back in the upper 60s and 70s by the afternoon.

Temperatures remain in the upper 60s and 70s Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning for the afternoon and evening. These will be most widespread for areas north of I-90 with locations south of I-90 remaining mostly dry.

Weather is shaping up to be beautiful for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday then mid to upper 70s Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm going into next week with 80s returning Monday and Tuesday.