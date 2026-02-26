Weather Forecast: Sunshine and breezy winds Thursday

MISSOULA — Thursday and Friday, gusty winds from the northwest will keep scattered snow in the forecast, primarily in the mountains across Northwest Montana.

Occasionally, some of these showers may make it down into the valleys. West-central and southwest Montana remain dry with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Winds began to pick up yesterday and will continue through Friday. Expect wind gusts between 20 mph and 35 mph in the valleys with 40 mph to 50 mph gusts in the mountains.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, mild and dry weather is expected with mostly to partly sunny skies along with highs in the 40s to low 50s.