Weather Forecast: Sunshine and cool Tuesday

MISSOULA — High pressure with sunshine and cool weather Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s across northwest Montana with upper 30s and a few low 40s across west-central and southwest Montana.

Wednesday through Friday will showcase several weak weather systems bringing light precipitation to western Montana.

Mountains will see off and on light snow starting Wednesday morning while valleys will see light snow, rain/snow or light freezing rain.

None of these systems are very significant, however, some icy spots could set up during the overnight and early morning hours for those who see light freezing rain set up.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, high pressure will be in place leading to dry weather with highs mostly in the 40s west of the divide and 50s east of the divide.