Weather Forecast: Sunshine and dry weather for the next two days

MISSOULA — High pressure builds with a brief warm and dry period setting up today and tomorrow. Highs Wednesday top out in the 70s with even a few 80s possible Thursday.

One thing to keep in mind, winds do look to pick up Thursday. If you have plans to take advantage of the warmer weather and hit the lake. Gusty winds could lead to choppy lake conditions, especially during the afternoon with gusts of 25-30 mph possible.

Our next weather system moves in Thursday night bringing more rain to the region. By Friday morning, rain will have cleared for areas along and south of I-90 with most showers impacting northwest Montana through the day Friday.

Scattered showers return Saturday afternoon with the most widespread rain setting up Saturday night and Sunday. Right now, the heaviest rain looks to fall in locations south of the Flathead Valley. Early number show around .50"-to-1.00" of rain in the valleys with an additional 1"-to-2" in the mountains.

This system will also be cooler, so snow could return to elevations above 6,500 ft. by Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday then 50s on Sunday.