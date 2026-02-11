Weather Forecast: Sunshine and dry weather through Saturday

MISSOULA — Wednesday through Friday will showcase morning valley fog, followed by some clearing with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s by the afternoon.

We are looking at a change with mountain snow along with valley rain/snow to return for the weekend. This system won't be anything strong but could bring back winter driving conditions to mountain passes into the weekend.

Looking ahead into next week, the vast majority of forecast models continue to show unsettled weather with below normal temperatures through the week. Once again, this would bring some snow to the mountains with a wintry mix expected in the valleys.