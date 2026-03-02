Weather Forecast: Sunshine and mild weather continues

MISSOULA — Mind and dry weather continues to star the week with highs remaining well in the 50s on both Monday and Tuesday. Areas in the Bitterroot Valley may even push 60° Tuesday afternoon!

A low pressure and cold front brings valley rain and mountain snow showers Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures falling into the 40s.

Friday into the upcoming weekend, western Montana stays in a somewhat active weather pattern with scattered valley rain/snow and mountain showers possible along with highs in the 40s.