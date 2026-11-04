Weather Forecast: Sunshine and pleasant Wednesday

MISSOULA — Some valley fog to start your Wednesday. Once this clears we'll see sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A weak system will bring more clouds along with a few isolated showers to the mountains on Thursday. Once again, highs will top out in the 40s.

Morning Weather 11-04-2026

A ridge of high pressure begins to strengthen Friday leading to a warm up into the weekend. Highs top out in the upper 40s to low 50s Friday then highs will range in the low to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Taking a quick look at next week, our quiet weather pattern looks to continue with above average temperatures and dry conditions expected through at least the middle of the week.