Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm weather continues

MISSOULA — Another day with sunshine and warm temperatures as highs continue to run 8-12 degrees above normal topping out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

This exact same weather set up will continue through Saturday.

A slight change to the forecast Friday is just more cloud cover for southwest Montana Friday morning. This is as moisture from the southwest moves north. However, as it runs into our strong ridge of high pressure it will quickly dissipate leaving only a few clouds behind.

A stronger system and cold front moves in Sunday. Now, this front is not overly strong and will only drop temperatures closer to seasonal normal for this time of year as highs top out in the 60s to low 70s.

One thing to keep in mind for Sunday, the winds are expected to pick up. This could lead to choppy lake conditions especially along Flathead Lake.

Sunshine and warm weather quickly returns Monday and Tuesday with highs remaining in the 70s and 80s to start next week.