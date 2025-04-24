Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm weather continues through Friday

MISSOULA — High pressure continues right on through Friday. Highs are in the mid 60s today then upper 60s to low 70s Friday.

The weekend is shaping up to be warm with highs remaining in the 60s and 70s along with some scattered rain showers or even a few thunderstorms.

The warmest day comes Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms will also be possible.

The best chance for rain and thunderstorms comes Sunday as a cold front approaches. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Next week temperatures will be mostly in the upper 50s to low 60s with the occasional rain shower developing each afternoon through Wednesday.

Taking a quick look at the long-term forecast, models show the strongest ridge of high pressure building by Thursday of next week.

This will allow temperatures to warm into the 70s for an extended period of time.

Models even show temperatures could approach 80 by next Friday. More details as we move through the week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: