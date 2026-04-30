Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm weather moves in

MISSOULA — After about a week of cooler temperatures along with rain and snow, the northern Rockies will be shifting into a much warmer and drier weather pattern.

Highs will mostly be in the 60s Thursday then 70s Friday with abundant sunshine overhead.

A few weak disturbances over the weekend will bring a few more clouds along with some isolates showers to the mountains along the divide and Glacier National Park. Other than this expect highs to remain in the 60s and 70s through the weekend.

Warm weather continues into next week with highs running around 10-15 degrees above normal through the week.