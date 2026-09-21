Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm weather this week

MISSOULA — High pressure builds with sunny skies and warm weather today. Patchy fog will be possible this morning with clear skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s by the afternoon.

A low pressure will bring scattered showers back to southwest Montana Tuesday afternoon and evening. These will be most widespread along and east of the divide towards Philipsburg, Anaconda and Butte. All other areas will remain dry.

High pressure continues Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures remaining in the 70s to low 80s.

We'll start to get a change Friday as cooler air sets up for the weekend. A few showers look to return Friday as well.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Friday the 50s to mid 60s Saturday and Sunday.