Weather Forecast: Sunshine and warm weather to end the week

MISSOULA — After a cool and rainy start to the week, a strong ridge of high pressure will build to end the week and continue into the weekend.

The highs will be in the 70s Wednesday, 80s Thursday then upper 80s and low 90s Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures remain in the 80s on Sunday, however, an approaching cold front will bring the chance for some isolated thunderstorms to kick off during the afternoon and evening.

After this weak front, high pressure builds right back in for the rest of the week with highs remaining in the upper 70s and 80s.

