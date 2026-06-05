Weather Forecast: Sunshine Friday, cooler for the weekend

MISSOULA — Looking at a great day Friday with sunshine along with highs in the 70s. Breezy winds pick up this afternoon as a cold front approaches with gusts around 20-25 mph.

This cold front bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Showers will be primarily across northwest Montana Saturday then southwest Montana Sunday. Snow could even return to the mountains Sunday morning. Highs top out in the low to mid 60s Saturday then upper 50s to low 60s Sunday.

After a brief dry period Monday, our next weather system brings rain showers right back Tuesday. These then look to stick around through Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s.