Weather Forecast: Sunshine Monday, showers and storms by mid week

MISSOULA — Looking at a nice day Monday with highs in the 70s to low 80s along with sunny skies overhead.

A cold front is on the way which will bring changes for the middle of the week.

Scattered thunderstorms will start Tuesday afternoon ahead of the front in southwest Montana then move into northwest Montana Tuesday evening. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Cooler weather along with rain showers move in Wednesday and Thursday. Highs both days top out in the 60s to low 70s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, scattered rain showers stick around Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs running mostly in the 70s.