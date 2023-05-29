Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Sunshine returns to start the new week

Dani Hallows
Posted at 4:13 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 06:13:04-04

MISSOULA — As this new week begins with Memorial Day celebrations, sunshine will finally make a solid return to western Montana.

The wet weekend weather and rain will go away for just a short while starting today.

Temperatures will be warmer and drier. Expect daytime temperatures to reach the high 70's with plentiful sunshine and passing clouds.

A few rain showers may develop, but chances are minimal (1-10%) for valleys, and just slightly higher (15-20%) for upper elevations.

The sunshine will only stick around through midweek, when a similar pattern with a pacific low pressure trough moves in. Temperatures will go back to low 70s for the second half of the week and chances for rain/thunderstorms increase yet again.

So for now, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts and Happy Memorial Day!

