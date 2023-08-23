Weather Forecast: Sunshine & summer temps to end the work week

MISSOULA — Within the next few days, a high pressure ridge will build into Montana, allowing temperatures to rise and skies to dry.

A few more scattered showers are possible tonight - any showers look to be light overall though. Then, the high pressure takes over.

The peak of the ridge will occur Monday/Tuesday, taking temperatures above normal. For now, just expect temperatures to climb into normal levels around high 80s and low 90s by Friday.

The clearer weather will bring in additional haze and smoke from surrounding wildfires. Washington, Oregon, and Southern Canada's fires will contribute to local air quality through the weekend.

Rain has helped with Montana fires, but check area restrictions still as wildfire season is not over yet.