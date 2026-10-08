Weather Forecast: Sunshine Thursday, winds pick up Friday

MISSOULA — Sunny, warm and dry weather again Thursday with highs remaining in the 70s.

Highs return to the 70s Friday, however, winds will pick up Friday afternoon as the ridge breaks down and a cold front approaches. For those with plans to be on the water, be prepared for choppy lake conditions with gusts around 25-35 mph possible.

The cold front brings big changes for the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Saturday then 40s on Sunday.

Rain and snow looks to be most widespread in southwest Montana, especially along and east of the Divide.

Snow in the mountains will be around 5"-to-12", mountain passes along the divide will see around 2"-to-6" of snow Saturday night into Sunday. Areas around Philipsburg, Anaconda, Deer Lodge and Butte could pick up 1"-to-3" of slushy wet snow. The Bitterroot Valley will have the best chance to see snow Saturday night into Sunday morning, very little snow accumulation is expected.