Weather Forecast: Sunshine today, cooler with showers Tuesday

MISSOULA — After a cooler and showery weekend, high pressure briefly sets up today with sunshine along with highs in the 60s to low 70s by the afternoon.

Our next weather system moves in tonight with scattered rain showers developing after midnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the 60s Tuesday then 50s Wednesday. Expect scattered showers to stick around both days.

We'll start to warm up again by the end of the week with 70s returning Friday this will then continue into the upcoming weekend.