Weather Forecast: Sunshine Wednesday, scattered storms returns Thursday

MISSOULA — Looking at some beautiful weather Wednesday. Some valleys could see patchy fog during the morning, once this clears expect sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Our next weather system brings scattered showers and storms to locations south of I-90 Thursday afternoon. These storms will track north Thursday night into Friday. The storms are only expected to track as far north as roughly Thompson Falls along the MT/ID border, Polson in the Mission Valley and Condon in the Seeley/Swan Valley. Locations north of this line will stay mostly dry to end the week.

Scattered showers linger for the same locations Saturday morning before another ridge of high pressure brings warm and sunny weather for all of western Montana into next week.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s through the weekend with mid to upper 70s by the start of next week.