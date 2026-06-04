Weather Forecast: Temperature swings & rain showers

MISSOULA — A few scattered showers will move through early Thursday morning with skies quickly clearing by mid to late morning. For the afternoon expected sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be a sunny and warm day with highs in the 70s and even a few low 80s.

For the weekend, a mostly dry cold front looks to move through Friday night. Behind this we're looking at mostly dry and cooler weather with highs in the low to mid 60s Saturday then upper 50s to mid 60s Sunday.

Active and cooler weather looks to stick around into next week with rain showers returning to the forecast by Tuesday. Highs by next Tuesday and Wednesday look to only be in the 50s and low 60s.