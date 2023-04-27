Weather Forecast: Temperatures on the rise

MISSOULA - The weather throughout the weekend remains the same, warming temperatures along with the chance for record-breaking heat Sunday.

Highs will be warming into the 70s and 80s Saturday and Sunday. The record in Missoula on Sunday is 82°, right now we are forecasting a high of 84°.

Models have been trending warmer into next week keeping the well above average temperatures in place.

In fact, Missoula could see highs remain in the 80s through at least next Thursday.

In comparison, the average high in Missoula for this time of year is right around 60º.

