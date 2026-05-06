Weather Forecast: Temperatures warming up

MISSOULA — Temperatures warming up for the rest of the week with highs back in the 60s and 70s today through the weekend.

Tonight and Thursday, a fast moving low pressure will bring scattered rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorm, primarily impacting northwest Montana.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, another cold front will bring another round of light rain Friday night into Saturday. Highs will be a bit cooler Saturday topping out in the 60s.

High pressure will then quickly move back in Sunday allowing temperatures to return right back to the 70s and maybe even a few low 80s going into next week.