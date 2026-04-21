Weather Forecast: Temps dropping after today

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be approaching record territory today with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. This will be rough 25° above normal for this time of year.

Big changes start tonight as a cold front moves through. This front will lead to a rapid drop in temperatures with highs in the 50s Wednesday then 40s Thursday and Friday.

As the front initially moves though thunderstorms will be possible this evening, primarily impacting northwest Montana. After this, widespread rain and mountain snow will set up Wednesday and Thursday,

Temperatures do look to warm a bit for the weekend with highs back in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.