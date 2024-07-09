Weather Forecast: The heat continues to build

MISSOULA — The heat continues to ramp up over the next few days with the hottest days of the week expected today and tomorrow.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the mid-90s to low 100s. The hottest temperatures will be in Northwest Montana near the Montana and Idaho border. Areas around Troy, Libby and Trout Creek could see temperatures between 100° and 105°.

Temperatures will "cool" just a bit to end the week with highs ranging in the mid to upper 90s.

No break from the heat is expected this weekend and really even into next week as high temperatures continue to run in the mid and upper 90s.

