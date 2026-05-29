Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms again Friday

MISSOULA — A cold front approaches today bringing more showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. Once again any one of these storms that develop could become strong. Highs Friday top out in the 70s to low 80s.

Behind the cold front cool and showery weather sets up for the weekend. Highs top out in the 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday. Expect off and on rain showers through the weekend.

For those with plans to head to the mountains, snow will return to elevations above 6,000 ft with cold and wet conditions through the weekend.

Rain showers stick around Monday before we see sunshine and 70s return by the middle of next week.