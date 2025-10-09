Weather Forecast: Two more sunny and warm days

MISSOULA — Two more sunny and warm days before changes move in for the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Thursday with even some upper 70s Friday.

Scattered rain showers develop late Friday night as a low pressure system and cold front approaches.

These scattered showers linger Saturday with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The brunt of this weather system moves in Saturday night into Sunday. As the cold front passes through valley rain and mountain snow will become more widespread with highs in the 40s on Sunday.

It's looking more likely that snow will mix in with rain Sunday night into Monday morning for some valley locations. Most won't see any accumulation, however, very light amounts on grassy surfaces could be possible especially across northwest Montana by Monday morning.

Cooler weather sticks around through next week with highs remaining the the 40s to low 50s.