Weather Forecast: Valley fog to end the week

MISSOULA — The weather pattern will stay fairly steady through the rest of this week. Off and on light showers in the valleys with a few light snow showers in the mountains.

Valley fog will also be possible each morning as some inversions could set up. Once this clears expect a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the 40s.

Sunday will start out dry, however, clouds will increase in the afternoon with scattered rain showers developing as a cold front approaches.

This cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday. Still too early to talk about specific details, however, gusty winds and scattered snow can be expected with this front.

Models are pointing at the potential for heavy snow in the mountains with 1-to-3 feet possible. Stay tuned for updates over the next few days.

Highs will drop into the 20s and low 30s by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

