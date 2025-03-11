Weather Forecast: Valley rain and mountain snow through the week

MISSOULA — Looking at an active weather week across Western Montana with off-and-on valley rain/snow and mountain snow.

High temperatures will be running in the mid to upper 40s today and then jump into the 50s by Wednesday.

The strongest system moves in Wednesday night and Thursday.

This will bring widespread rain to the valleys and snow to mountain passes.

The majority of the snow looks to fall along the Montana/Idaho border, with Lookout, Lolo and Lost Trail passes receiving around 1"-to-4" of snow by Thursday evening.

Active and cool weather sticks around Friday into the weekend, with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s along with continued valley rain/snow and mountain snow.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: