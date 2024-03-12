Weather Forecast: Valley rain/mountain snow potential today for western Montana

MISSOULA — Valley rain and mountain snow are in the forecast for today.

Showers in the valley will be sporadic with the most potential in the morning hours and around lunchtime. Later tonight, another wave of showers may move from North to South, but radar projections have this wave rolling in after people are in for the night.

Be aware of changing road conditions while headed out today, but drivers who need to travel mountain passes will want to be extra careful. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued yesterday for Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail Passes. Snow projections included in the advisory ranged between 2 - 6" for these passes and 3 - 6" possible for areas in the Lower Clark Fork region that are above 4000 FT.

Essentially, we have winter weather for the mountains and spring weather for the valleys.

Temperatures are warm enough to help moderate the moisture into mostly rain. One exception to expecting mostly rain is the Evaro Hill area, where a wintry mix may create slick driving conditions over the next couple of hours.

Tonight, snow levels will drop to 2000 FT from around 4000 FT and overnight showers may leave behind some valley snow for Wednesday morning. The forecast looks fantastic with warmer weather and dry, sunshine-y skies by Thursday.