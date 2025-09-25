Weather Forecast: Warm again Thursday, a bit cooler Friday

MISSOULA — Another warm and sunny day Thursday with highs again running 12-16 degrees above seasonal normal.

One thing you may see today is an increase in wild fire smoke from Washington as winds pick up ahead of a cold front.

A weak and generally dry cold front is expected to move through tonight through Friday morning.

The biggest change with this is highs in the 70s on Friday before warming right back into the 80s for the weekend.

Models are showing this ridge breaking down starting Monday of next week, leading to a more significant pattern change.

Highs are looking to drop into the low and mid 70s Monday, upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday, then 50s to low 60s Wednesday.

Scattered rain showers will return to the forecast during this time as well.