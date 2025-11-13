Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Warm again Thursday with rain Friday

MISSOULA — Anther warm day Thursday, in fact today could be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s and even 60s by the afternoon.

We will wake up with some fog around western Montana. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Mission and Flathead Valleys along with the I-90 corridor west of Missoula through 10 am.

A low pressure system brings rain showers back to the forecast tonight into Friday. Highs will still be mild, however, slightly cooler Friday topping out mostly in the 50s.

We'll keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s through the weekend we a few scattered rain showers possible each day.

