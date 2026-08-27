Weather Forecast: Warm again with a few storms Thursday

MISSOULA — Looking at another warm day around western Montana with highs in the 80s to low 90s. Once again, isolated thunderstorms will be possible today, with the best chance for locations along and east of the divide. Here, some storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail.

Lewis

Cooler weather sets up Friday as a cold front approaches. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s Friday.

Temperatures continue to fall into the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will also move through with the most widespread activity Saturday morning. The heaviest rains will fall along and south of I-90 with drier conditions the further north your travel.

Highs rebound to start next week with highs back in the 70s and low 80s by Monday.