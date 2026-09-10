Weather Forecast: Warm and breezy today, rain showers tonight

MISSOULA — High pressure continues with the warmest day of the week today with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

One thing to keep in mind, winds will pick up this afternoon. If you have plans to take advantage of the warmer weather and hit the lake. Gusty winds could lead to choppy lake conditions, especially during the afternoon with gusts of 25-30 mph possible.

Our next weather system moves in tonight bringing more rain to the region. By Friday morning, rain will have cleared for areas along and south of I-90 with most showers impacting northwest Montana through the day Friday.

Scattered showers return Saturday afternoon with the most widespread rain setting up Saturday night and Sunday. This system will also be cooler, so snow could return to elevations above 6,000 ft. by Sunday morning. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday then 50s on Sunday.