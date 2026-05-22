Weather Forecast: Warm and dry Memorial Weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure is building for the weekend leading to warmer and sunny weather.

We still could see a few isolated showers or storms pop up in the mountains for your Friday afternoon. Other than that we stay dry with highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm into the weekend with highs in the 70s and even low 80s Saturday through Monday.

Our next weather system will return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with rain showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast. Temperatures will also cool off as well with highs back in the 50s and 60s.