Weather Forecast: Warm and dry weather to start the week

MISSOULA — Sunshine, warm and dry weather to start the week with highs in the 70s Monday then 70s, 80s and potentially even a few low 90s on Tuesday!

Things begin to shift Wednesday, however, there is still some uncertainty on the exact set up. A cold front will be moving into the northern Rockies, however, the exact track and speed of the front is still uncertain.

This front will bring showers and scattered storms, but a slower front will still allow temperatures to reach the 80s on Wednesday. A faster moving cold front will drop temperatures quicker. We'll continue to keep an eye on this.

After this front moves through a cooler and showery set up develops to end the week and weekend. Highs drop into the 60s Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 50s to low 60s by the weekend.