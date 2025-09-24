Weather Forecast: Warm and sunny through the weekend

MISSOULA - High pressure is in firm control of our weather through the weekend.

The warmest days are expected today and tomorrow with highs ranging in the low to upper 80s.

A weak and generally dry cold front is expected to move through Thursday night into Friday of this week.

The biggest change with this is highs in the 70s on Friday before warming right back into the 80s for the weekend.

Models are showing this ridge breaking down starting Monday of next week, leading to a more significant pattern change.

Highs are looking to drop into the low and mid 70s Monday, upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday, then 50s to low 60s Wednesday.

Scattered rain showers will return to the forecast during this time as well.

