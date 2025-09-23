Weather Forecast: Warm and sunny weather continues

MISSOULA — A cool and in some cases cold start to our Tuesday will quickly transition into a sunny and warm afternoon. Highs today will be running mostly in the mid to upper 70s.

The warmest temperatures over the next week will move in Wednesday and Thursday. Here, temperatures will be running 12-16 degrees above normal topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Areas along the MT/ID border (Troy, Libby, Trout Creek & Thompson Falls) could even see temperatures reach the upper 80s and push 90° Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure continues right on through the weekend with highs continuing in the 70s to low 80s.