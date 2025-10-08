Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Warm Fall Weather Continues

Nice Fall Weather
Lewis
Nice Fall Weather
Look Ahead
MISSOULA — Sunny and warm Fall weather continues as temperatures warm a few degrees each day through Friday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A cold front brings changes for the upcoming weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Saturday, then drop into the 40s by Sunday.

Valley rain showers will develop both days, with even a little snow possibly mixing in Sunday night into Monday morning.

Another round of mountain snow will fall on both Saturday and Sunday. Be prepared for cold and wet conditions if you have plans to head out.

