Weather Forecast: Warm Fall weather continues this week

MISSOULA — Sunshine and warm weather continues for us all week with highs running 10-15 degrees above normal.

Expect temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s today. Then mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week.

Just as the weekend approaches, we'll see changes to our warm and dry weather pattern. A low pressure system will bring much cooler air for the Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and potentially even 40s.

Right now, this doesn't look to be an overly wet system, however, some valley rain and mountain snow will be possible. Stay tuned for details as we move through the week.