Weather Forecast: Warm Fall weather continues through Thursday

MISSOULA — Mild and dry weather remains the main story through Thursday. Highs continue to run 10-15 degrees above normal topping out in the low to upper 60s.

Expect some valley fog in the mornings with clearing skies and sunshine through the day.

Changes start Thursday night and continue Friday as a low pressure tracks north from California into the northern Rockies. This system will interact with a cold front bringing widespread valley rain and mountain snow along with cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday top out only in the 40s.

Temperatures remain cool into the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Right now, Saturday looks mostly dry with rain and snow showers returning Sunday.