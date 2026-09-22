Weather Forecast: Warm temps for the 1st day of Fall

MISSOULA — Another warm day ahead of us today with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A low pressure will bring scattered showers back to southwest Montana this afternoon and evening. These will be most widespread along and east of the divide towards Philipsburg, Anaconda and Butte. All other areas will remain dry.

High pressure continues Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures remaining in the 70s to low 80s.

We'll start to get a change Friday as a cold front approaches. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorm return Friday afternoon and evening with highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

Behind the front, much cooler weather sets up for the weekend with highs in the 50s to low 60s Saturday and Sunday.