Weather Forecast: Warm Thursday; More Fall like by the weekend

MISSOULA — High pressure with sunny skies and warm temperatures Thursday. Highs will be running 10-15 degrees above normal topping out in the 70s and 80s.

A mostly dry cold front approaches Friday. Before the front arrives highs will again be in the 70s with sunny skies.

The cold front moves through late afternoon and evening Friday bringing gusty winds to western Montana. Widespread wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible in the valleys. Locally higher gusts up to 45 mph look possible in the Bitterroot Valley. Mountains during this time will see wind gusts of 40-60 mph.

The low pressure system associated with this front will move along the Montana/Canadian border Friday night into Saturday morning. So while most areas stay dry, northwest Montana could see light rain showers along with mountain snow showers Friday night and Saturday morning. For those with plans to be in Glacier National Park over the weekend be prepared for much cooler temperatures along with mountain snow which could impact Logan Pass.

Highs drop into the 50s and 60s for the weekend and continue here into next week.