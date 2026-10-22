Weather Forecast: Warm Thursday, rain and snow Friday

MISSOULA — One more warm and dry day today with highs again in the mid to upper 60s. A few low 70s could even pop up in some spots this afternoon.

Expect some valley fog in the mornings with clearing skies and sunshine through the day.

Changes start tonight and continue Friday as a low pressure tracks north from California into the northern Rockies. This system will interact with a cold front bringing widespread valley rain and mountain snow along with cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday top out only in the 40s.

Temperatures remain cool into the weekend with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Right now, Saturday looks mostly dry with a few rain and snow showers returning Sunday.