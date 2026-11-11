Weather Forecast: Warm weather with valley inversions

MISSOULA — High pressure strengthens for the middle of the week leading to another round of valley inversions and fog.

Temperatures Wednesday through Friday will be highly dependent on these inversions. Those that stay stuck in the fog will see much cooler weather while those that break free will see highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Models show the ridge breaking down by the weekend opening the door for some rain showers to return. Temperatures look to top out this weekend in the upper 40s to low 50s.